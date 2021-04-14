Officials: Search underway for suspect after Burleson police officer shot, carjacking victim killed

Burleson officials said the officer that was shot is expected to survive his injuries. The suspected shooter remains at large at this time.

BURLESON, Texas — This story will be updated Wednesday as new information becomes available.

Authorities are searching for multiple suspects including a 39-year-old man after a Burleson police officer was shot and injured Wednesday during a traffic stop, officials said.

Officials also say a woman later died after she was shot during a carjacking, as the suspects fled authorities.

Burleson police warned the public during a news conference Wednesday afternoon that one of the suspects, Jerry Don Elders, is considered armed and dangerous. He's accused of shooting the officer and was last seen in stolen silver Tacoma Texas plate DKB6819, officials said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. when the officer made the traffic stop on the 1100 block of Hillside Drive. The car was pulled over because of a defective tail light, officials said.

When the officer approached the car on the passenger side, one of the three people inside shot through the window at the officer. He was shot multiple times, police said.

Another officer transported him to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment. The officer is alert at this time, according to Burleson Police Chief Billy J. Cordell.

"He had no warning or anywhere to go. He was ambushed, no other way to say it, he was ambushed," Cordell said during the news conference.

The injured officer has worked with the department for three or four years and works the midnight shift, Cordell said. His name has not been released at this time.

Elders, and the other two suspects, a man and woman, then fled the scene in the car before abandoning it in the 700 block of Southeast John Jones Drive. The car caught on fire during the incident.

Burleson police said the suspects then fled and went to the home in 8000 block of County Road 802 and carjacked a resident in the neighborhood.

That woman was shot and later died from her injuries, according to authorities. Her name has not been released at this time.

Police don't yet have any suspects in custody, officials said, but they are canvassing the area. The Texas Rangers have been asked to take the lead in the investigation and multiple agencies are involved as well.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Elders as law enforcement officers continue to search for him. He had a previous warrant out for his arrest connected to possession of controlled substance, according to authorities. Elders now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against an officer. Below is a physical description of him.

ACTIVE BLUE ALERT for Jerry Elders from Burleson, TX, on 04/14/2021, Texas plate DKB6819 pic.twitter.com/4hvuB4xfXe — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) April 14, 2021

Anyone who has any information on the case or sees something suspicious is asked to call 911. Neighbors have also been asked to check their surveillance cameras for any possible footage of the incident.