Authorities dropping charges against 17-year-old in Austin's deadly mass shooting

The shooting on Sixth Street on June 12 killed one person and injured 14 others.

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are dropping charges against a 17-year-old in Austin's deadly mass shooting that happened on Sixth Street as the investigation continues and as they close in on a new suspect, law enforcement sources confirmed to KVUE and Austin American-Statesman's Tony Plohetski.

A press briefing will be held at Garza's office at 11 a.m. Tuesday. In addition to Garza and Chacon, First Assistant DA Trudy Strassburger and Assistant DA Guillermo Gonzales are expected to be present.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12, police said shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district on Sixth Street, sending several to the hospital. Chacon said the 911 calls started at 1:24 a.m. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Sixth Street.

A total of 15 people were injured in the shooting. One of the victims, 25-year-old Douglas John Kantor, died from his injuries the following day. Another victim may be permanently paralyzed, according to her family, and another victim was shot in both legs and is relearning how to walk.

As of Tuesday, June 15, police had arrested two suspects in connection to the shooting.

