Timeline: Northwest Austin shooting 911 call to Stephen Broderick's arrest

Stephen Broderick was arrested Monday morning after a large manhunt Sunday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three people were killed in a shooting in northwest Austin Sunday morning. The suspect, former Austin-area detective Stephen Broderick, remained missing for hours. He was arrested Monday morning.

Now we're getting more information from law enforcement agencies about Broderick's arrest and what led up to it.

Here's a timeline of what we know:

11:42 a.m. Sunday, April 18

Just after 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, a 911 call came in for a "shoot/stab hotshot," the highest level priority call, in the area of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway.

11:46 a.m. Sunday

Minutes later, Austin Police Department officers arrived on the scene in northwest Austin, at an apartment complex off Great Hills Trail in the Arboretum area. A "reverse 911 activation" was sent out to residents, telling them to shelter in place.

When they arrived, officers found the three victims on the ground near two cars that appeared to have crashed. The victims were later identified as the suspect's ex-wife, Amanda Broderick; his daughter, Alyssa Broderick; and 18-year-old Willie Simmons III.

Investigators would later say that the suspect, Stephen Broderick, and Amanda Broderick were meeting for a scheduled visit with their son when the crash happened.

That's when police said Stephen Broderick shot the three victims. All three later died at the scene.

Investigators said the couple's son, while around for the shooting, was not harmed.

Stephen Broderick was nowhere to be found. The shelter-in-place notice continued for hours while law enforcement searched for the suspect.

2:30 p.m. Sunday

APD Interim Chief Joe Chacon provided an update to the public on the situation and tentatively identified Stephen Broderick as the suspect.

4:45 p.m. Sunday

In a second update, Chacon confirmed that Stephen Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy. TCSO confirmed to KVUE that he resigned in 2020.

The shelter-in-place notice was lifted for residents in the area. Broderick was still at large at the time.

5:30 a.m. Monday, April 19

Elgin ISD identified two of the three victims as Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III. Police would later identify the third victim as Amanda Broderick.

6:53 a.m. Monday

Two callers reported seeing someone who looked like Broderick walking along U.S. 290 in the Manor area – nearly 20 miles away from the shooting scene.

7:05 a.m. Monday

Officers with the Manor Police Department and Travis County Sheriff's Office captured and arrested Broderick. Police said he had a loaded pistol on him, but he followed officers' orders as they handcuffed him.

Broderick was booked in the Travis County Jail.

10:15 a.m. Monday

The Travis County District Attorney's Office said Broderick is facing capital murder and other charges. The office also said it is requesting that Broderick is held without bail.

2 p.m. Monday

Elgin community members created a makeshift memorial to honor Alyssa Broderick and Willie Simmons III.

3 p.m. Monday

APD identified the third victim as Amanda Broderick, Stephen Broderick's ex-wife.