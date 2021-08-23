Firefighters respond to abandoned apartment building engulfed in flames

HOUSTON — A heavy apartment fire has been reduced to smoke Monday morning in west Houston.
Air 11 was over The Park on Westview apartment complex, near the Katy Freeway and Gessner Road. Houston firefighters responded to the scene at 6:10 a.m.
Editor's Note: The above video was published around 7 a.m. before it was confirmed the building was abandoned.
Earlier helicopter video showed the structure engulfed in flames as firefighter crews worked from the ground and overhead on a ladder. It appeared to be mostly extinguished about 20 minutes later.
Officials confirmed the building is abandoned and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.