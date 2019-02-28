ANAHUAC, Texas — The community of Anahuac is mourning following Saturday's cargo plane crash that authorities say claimed the lives of three men on Atlas Air Flight 3591.

Wednesday marks the fifth day in the search for the plane's black box and the body of the third crew member.

The town of Anahuac, in Chambers County where the crash happened, is made up of just over 2,300 people.

It's small but its no stranger to tragedy, but the community hasn't faced anything of this magnitude.

Liz Kemp has lived in Anahuac all her life.

"Our community is comprised of very big-hearted people. Anytime any incident occurs they come together and ban together," Kemp said. "Of course, nothing as immense as this has happened since harvey and the devastation."

She's a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and devotes her time to giving back to the community. She says this time, the community has devoted its time to giving back to the crews on Trinity Bay.

"The community has banded together to support the first responders, the sheriff's office, all of those federal organizations that are working so hard to recover any evidence of what could bring those families closure," Kemp said.

Kemp says so far the Methodist church has provided meals, convenient stores have donated ice and groups are delivering water. Memorials have popped up across the town.

Wesley King, another member of the chamber of commerce, set out three crosses from the chamber of commerce to honor the memory of the three men on board the plane.

"It was pretty tough," King said. "Pretty emotional."

King could hardly get a word out, choking back tears as he addressed the media.

"When I started placing them in the ground, I let my emotions, they took over. I think that's the way this whole community feels. We're all heartbroken," King said.

The small community continues to mourn the loss of strangers.

"We just want the families to know that we are absolutely, 100% with them. Our hearts, thoughts, prayers. We can only sympathize with what they are going through. I can't even imagine the heartbreak," Kemp said.