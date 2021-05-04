Police tracking ambulance stolen from Dallas fire station

The ambulance was stolen from a fire station near John West Road and Hunnicut Road, officials said.

Police are tracking a stolen ambulance that has moved onto northbound State Highway 121 at US 75 in the McKinney area, according to aerial footage of the situation.

The ambulance exited the freeway at Allen Drive in Plano and entered residential streets.

The ambulance had made its way from Interstate 20 to Interstate 635 northbound through Mesquite, Garland and Dallas, before getting on US 75 in Richardson.

The ambulance briefly exited the freeway onto residential streets in Plano, before continuing north.