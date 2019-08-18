ROWLETT, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old child who may be in Rowlett.

The alert was issued early Sunday morning for King Henry. He's believed to be with 19-year-old Treonya Henry.

The child is around 2 feet tall and weighs 27 pounds. He has blonde/red hair and brown eyes.

Treonya Henry stands around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and 'King' with a crown tattoo on her stomach.

They may be in a gray or back 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plate FXD6569.

Texas Department of Public Safety

Treonya Henry was last heard from in Rowlett. At this point, we don't know the relationship between the two or details of about the alleged abduction.

If you see them or know anything about this case, you're asked to call the Rowlett Police Department at 972-412-6294.