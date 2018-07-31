Dallas, TX — The State Fair announced the semi-finalists for the 14th Annual Big Texas Choice Awards. 31 of them made it through the first round of judging.
There will be three winning titles, "Best Taste -- Sweet." "Best Taste -- Savory" and "Most Creative." The Fair says there were 49 entries from 30 different vendors. The Fair hasn't released photographs of the semi-finalists, but they sure do sound good! Got an early favorite?
Here's the savory list:
Corn Dog Ale
Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana
Deep Fried Lobster Pops
Deep Fried Ranch
Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"
Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles
Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders
Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)
Southern Fried Chicken Nachos
Texas Fried Hill Country
Texas Twang-kie
And the sweet list:
Bacon Brittle
Cherish Erbert Champagne
Cotton Candy Taco
Deep Fried M&M's®
Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret
Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate
Fruity Dessert Nachos
Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria
Orange Julia's Beermosa
Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas
Sweet Bakin' Bacon
Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)
Texas Thai Delight
The Roll Tide
Visit BigTex.com for more information!