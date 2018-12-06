ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A south St. Louis County bar is facing backlash after a worker was seen in a racist video on social media.

The profanity-laced video shows three people using the N-word. It was posted on Snapchat and shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

“That is just disgraceful,” said Linda Harris, who was at the bar for dinner Monday night.

The 15-second video shows a young woman with a beer in her hand riding in a truck on a dirt road in the dark. In the video, you can hear her yelling a racial slur while others talk about going N-word hunting.

Narrator : "So we going n****r hunting today or what?"

: "So we going n****r hunting today or what?" Guy in a baseball cap : "We're going n****r hunting."

: "We're going n****r hunting." Narrator : "We're f***ing n****r hunting right now, uh?

: "We're f***ing n****r hunting right now, uh? Woman says: "You get them n****s."

"The language is upsetting, you know racist," Shirley Decker, who was also at the bar, said.

The woman seen in the video worked in South St. Louis County at Social Bar and Grill for six months. Managers at the business would not go on camera to talk about the offensive video, but posted a response on Facebook:

"The incendiary comments made by this employee absolutely does NOT represent the views, opinions, and policies of Social Bar & Grill and it's owners. Nor will they be tolerated in any fashion. Social Bar & Grill and it's owners continue to encourage and seek diversity in its restaurant."

Shirley Decker and her friend who visited the bar for her birthday say they're happy the bar took swift action and fired the worker quickly.

"I don't really think she reflects the management," Harris said.

They hope the backlash over the viral video forces small businesses to make a change in their social media policies and serves as a reminder for people to be careful when posting online.

"There should be re-training and we should all respect everybody individually and as a whole," Decker said. "The behavior is not be setting for anyone to act that way."

5 On Your Side also learned the woman may be in the U.S. Air Force. It said in a statement, the Air Force said:

"We have been made aware of a video online of an alleged reserve Airman who made racially insensitive comments. We are looking into the matter and we appreciate this being brought to our attention. The U.S. Air Force values diversity and inclusion; our Airmen come together to produce an incredible team that can accomplish any mission and overcome any challenge. We believe that our greatest asset is our diverse, innovative and technically-savvy workforce. Our Airmen come from all backgrounds and remarks such as these do not fall in line with our culture. We take incidents like this very seriously and action will be taken upon further investigation as necessary."

