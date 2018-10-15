Move over Permit Patty, "Golfcart Gail" is the next white woman to needlessly call the police on a black man.

In a Facebook post labeled "SOCCER WHILE BLACK," Ginger Williams, who witnessed the event, details a dad coaching his son about a call a ref made during a soccer game. A woman in a golf cart, who Ginger nicknamed "Golfcart Gail," showed up and began allegedly telling the parent that harassment would not be tolerated.

Williams said the man said he was only speaking to his son about a call the ref made.

He attempted to leave to diffuse the situation but "Golfcart Gail" still made the call to police.

The unnamed man also told deputies this story, he was simply coaching his son up, "I told him 'Hey, the ref is always right,'" said the man to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Deputy who responded to the scene. "I said 'No ma'am I was only talking to my son, that's it,' I said 'Ma'am I'm done with it,'" the man continued.

The man said he had taken responsibility for a child whose parent had been thrown out for bad conduct earlier in the game. He said when he attempted to leave he told the other parents to make sure his son and the other child would be transported home because he had to leave due to the confrontation with 'Golfcart Gail.'

St. Johns County deputies spoke with the man, "Golfcart Gail" and Williams who videotaped the entire encounter on her cell phone. She said she wanted to ensure the safety of the parent and record the encounter.

Deputies let the dad go and said they would not detain him, "Good, I didn't want anything like that done," said "Golfcart Gail" in the cell phone video. One of the deputies on scene said to Williams that it is within the woman's right to call the authorities and that he was there to diffuse the situation.

This comes after a rash of incidents where white people have called the police on black people, most recently a woman falsely accused a 9-year-old black boy of groping her in a gas station, a man in Georgia had the police called on him while he was babysitting two white children, Permit Patty called the police on a family having a barbeque, and the list goes on.

Williams walked the dad to his car, "It's just too much," he said.

