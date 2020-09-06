NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels is seeing a spike in coronavirus cases which is impacting local businesses. Comal County Health officials reported 26 new confirmed and probable cases Tuesday morning. Several businesses have chosen to temporarily close in order to deep clean.

At least four eateries in the New Braunfels area are closed this week while cleaning and employee coronavirus testing is done. The businesses are reporting an employee testing positive for the virus. Multiple Facebook posts explaining the situation to customers come as the health department sees a jump in local cases.

Each business impacted this week is known for something different. New Braunfels foodies craving cupcakes, burgers, sandwiches or chicken fried steak will have to wait a few days for their favorite spots to reopen.

Many of the business owners are sharing how they are working with area health officials on what they need to do to reopen. Their plans include sanitizing the building and having all employees tested before returning to work.

“As people increase their contact with each other, we are seeing the spread of COVID-19 increase,” said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. “It’s more important than ever for everyone in our community to protect themselves, their loved ones and their neighbors by avoiding large groups, wearing face coverings, and washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently.”

This week, HEB reported an employee from the grocery store in Bulverde and one working at the location on Highway 46 in New Braunfels, have both tested positive for the virus.

In the notice on their website HEB said: “All Partners at the location[s] have been notified and the [stores have] been cleaned and sanitized and we continue to enforce proper social distancing practices.”

2Tarts and Gristmill plan to reopen by the end of the week. Muck & Fuss and Mozie’s have not announced a reopen date just yet. Granzin BBQ, which was impacted last month, is once again serving up their famous meats.

