Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

Despite facing backlash to the school shooting at Robb Elementary, Uvalde County voters overwhelmingly preferred Abbott over O'Rourke.

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor.

Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead in May.

Despite everything, Uvalde County voters overwhelmingly preferred Abbott over O'Rourke, with more than 60% of the vote going to Abbott.

The final results also showed the county preferred the Republican challenger Robert Garza over State Senator Roland Gutierrez by more than 17%. Gutierrez, whose district includes other Texas counties, is projected to be reelected.

Gutierrez has been an advocate for the victims and their families while preaching for gun reform in the wake of the shooting. He released call logs between Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw on Monday. Gutierrez said he’s had these logs for 60 days and released them now out of frustration for the lack of transparency.

"We were told that they were going to do something for this community and time and time again they have done nothing," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said the call logs show the lack of urgency from Abbott.

On the day of the shooting, Abbott had three calls from the DPS director. The first was shortly after 4 p.m., the second is after 5 p.m. and the last call was made at 8:41 p.m. In total, the calls made lasted under 30 minutes.

"It's the lack of importance that he placed on the communications between home and his top cop. A 7-minute call, a 6-minute call, goes to a fundraiser, collect 60 grand and then makes another longer call, 18 minutes," Gutierrez said.

The roadblock for families continues after the autopsies of those killed were completed late last week and many families want to see them.