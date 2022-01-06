Students will not return to Robb Elementary School, Uvalde CISD leader says

The school district says it is working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses.

UVALDE, Texas — In a news release from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced students and staff will not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus after a gunman killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our teachers and students and hold each of their family members close to our hearts," Harrell said.

The district says it is working through plans on how to serve students on other campuses and will provide more information at a later date. Uvalde CISD is also working with agencies to identify improvements at other schools.

"We know that our lives will never be the same, but we also know that we will join together to honor the lives we lose and build a stronger Uvalde for those who remain," Harrell said in a statement.

The district also says it plans to continue providing counseling and support to families and staff for the foreseeable future.

"The outpouring of love and offers of help from the local community and across the nation has been extraordinary. We want to express our sincere gratitude for the remarkable support of the community, state, and nation," Harrel said.

"We will forever be thankful for the many volunteers who continue to provide counseling support, food, and financial resources to our school district and community."

Uvalde CISD adds it will continue to work with law enforcement through the investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing and information is evolving, the school district will not comment on the review from state and federal agencies until it is complete.