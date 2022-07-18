'I couldn’t watch it' | Uvalde shooting victims' families horrified at report, bodycam video

It’s been nearly eight weeks since the Uvalde school shooting and parents are finally getting the answers they've been seeking.

UVALDE, Texas — It’s been nearly eight weeks since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Eight weeks of unanswered questions and continuous pain for the families affected by the tragedy.

But on Sunday, a lot of information came to them all at once.

"It's hard because I think of my son every day. He is always with me. It’s hard. It’s hard on my family (that) we don’t see him anymore," the mother of 10-year-old Rogelio Torres, who was shot and killed in the Robb Elementary Shooting, Evadulia Orta, said.

On Sunday, she was one of the many who met with the Texas House Investigative Committee. That's when she got its 77-page report on the massacre.

It's basically a book and many said they haven’t had a chance to read it in its entirety -- not just because of the length -- but the pain it causes.

"It brought memories back that he is not here no more. And this is hard," Orta said.

Parents of the victims were also given hallway surveillance video from inside the school. That video is difficult for many to watch because they know that one of the gunshots heard in the video likely killed their children.

"I stopped halfway. I couldn’t watch it no more 'cause it was hard to watch that," Orta said.

And now, they are asking for accountability and are hoping that someone is held responsible.

"Having justice for those kids ... for my son, those teachers ... I want justice. That is what I want," Orta said.