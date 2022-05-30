Uvalde victim had her heart set on attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. They're now setting up a scholarship in her name.

Even though she was only 10, Maite was already planning for her future before that tragic day at Robb Elementary School. She wanted to be a marine biologist.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At a time when a parent should be looking forward to their child's future, Ana Rodriguez is instead holding funeral services Monday and Tuesday for 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez.

Maite was killed in Uvalde when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and started firing. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

Even though she was only 10, Maite was already planning for her future before that tragic day at Robb Elementary School. When she was in kindergarten, Maite told her mother she wanted to become a marine biologist.

"She had her heart set on Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi," Rodriguez said. "She loved animals and babies so much."

Her mother said that was still her dream as a fourth grader.

"She was just so driven. She was definitely special. She was going to be something, she was going to be something very, very special,” Rodríguez said.

In a later Facebook post, Rodriguez said officials at TAMUCC contacted her about setting up a scholarship for Maite.

"The Maite Yuleana Rodriguez scholarship will be awarded to a student from Uvalde who attends Texas A&M Corpus Christi who is pursuing a degree in Marine biology," Rodriguez wrote. "I am grateful that Maite’s memory will live on through other students who are passionate about Marine biology, just like she was."

Rather than talking about her future over dinner or her favorite TV show, Maite's family is instead gathering Monday for her visitation and recitation of the Holy Rosary, which will be one of the first services held for any of the 22 victims.

Visitation will be held at Rushing Estes Knowles Chapel in Uvalde Monday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow. The funeral mass will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.

I would like to start by thanking all my family and friends for showing me absolute support and love, you guys have no... Posted by Ana Rodriguez on Thursday, May 26, 2022

