Sister of Uvalde school shooting victim testifies before Texas Legislature

“On the day of May 24, I lost my little sister Jackie Cazares. She was one of the sweetest souls anyone would ever meet," said Jazmin Cazares.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marks one month since the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15.

Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's related coverage of the Uvalde school shooting.

Lawmakers gathered this week in Austin to examine the shooting and mass violence.

Among those on hand to give testimony was Jazmin Cazares, the sister of a Uvalde shooting victim.

The pain is still with the families of the victims.

“On the day of May 24, I lost my little sister Jackie Cazares. She was one of the sweetest souls anyone would ever meet. She would bring a smile to anyone’s faces,” Jazmin Cazares said in her testimony.

Cazares is among many family members of victims expressing their dismay in the investigation and facts following the school shooting.

“We were all in shock when we received the news of her passing, and we’re still in shock, especially as we continue to receive new information that shows a lot of things that happened that day could have been prevented,” Cazares said.

A number of legislative committees are examining the Uvalde shooting and looking at ways to prevent future shootings.

House Democrats have been calling on Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session.

“This is what the people of Uvalde and the people of Texas are demanding without a shadow of a doubt is something needs to be done to honor the legacy and the memory of those children and those children that were killed in this tragedy, that were killed in El Paso, that were killed in Santa Fe and were killed in each and every one of these shootings that we’ve had throughout the state of Texas,” Uvalde state Representative Tracy King said.

Governor Abbott’s office responded to the Democrats with the following statement:

“Governor Abbott has taken immediate action to address all aspects of the heinous crime committed in Uvalde, including issuing six directives to make schools safer. As Governor Abbott has said from day one, all options remain on the table as he continues working with state and local leaders to prevent future tragedies and deploy all available resources to support the Uvalde community as they heal. More announcements are expected in the coming days and weeks to protect Texas communities as the legislature deliberates proposed solutions.”

But at this moment, it’s not enough for the families still carrying the scar of the massacre.

“Having to go back to school next year, I don’t know, it’s a really big decision and going to school shouldn’t have to be a big decision, but it is … I’m terrified for my life to go back. I have senior year and that’s it. Am I going to survive it?” Cazares said.

Governor Abbott's office says the investigation is still ongoing on many levels.