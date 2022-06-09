Watch: TSU's marching band pays tribute to Uvalde students and educators

TSU’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band spelled out Uvalde with a heart as they performed Selena’s hit song “Dreaming of You.”

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Texas Southern University’s marching band paid tribute to Uvalde students and educators over the weekend.

White balloons were also released for the victims during the game.

Students and educators returned to school Tuesday morning for the first time since the deadly shooting in the West Texas town.

The Ocean of Soul Marching Band performs at home football and basketball games among other events throughout the year.