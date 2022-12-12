Review of Uvalde County Sheriff's Office's response to Robb shooting to released Monday

UCSO is one of several agencies coming under scrutiny for its actions on May 24 when 19 students and two teachers were killed by a mass shooter.

SAN ANTONIO — An independent review of the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office's response to the Robb Elementary school shooting will be released Monday.

UCSO is one of several agencies coming under scrutiny for its actions on May 24 when 19 students and two teachers were killed by a mass shooter. Multiple investigations in the last six months revealed law enforcement missed several opportunities to act when the gunman entered the Robb Elementary classroom.

While the report will address the actions of the entire department, a recent CNN report said the sheriff of Uvalde County, Ruben Nolasco, had vital information about the shooter but did not share it with other law enforcement. CNN reported that Sheriff Nolasco was at his desk when he found out about the shooting at Robb Elementary. He told an investigator he was going to join the operation, but then went to another crime scene.

The report from the independent review was set to be released Monday at a Uvalde County Commissioner's Court meeting.

