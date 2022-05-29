'We want change because our children deserve it': President Biden, Gov. Abbott greeted in Uvalde by people asking for change

Biden arrived as people cheered and begged him for change while the president's supporters booed Gov. Greg Abbott, yelling "Vote him out."

UVALDE, Texas — People stood for hours. Some brought flowers while others cried at the memorial site in front of Robb Elementary, as they waited for President Joe Biden and the first lady to arrive.

"It’s so sad to we had to see him in this situation because of our little ones," said Anna Santos.

Santos stood and waited because she works in the cafeteria and was inside the school when the shooting started.

"I know most of them. It’s just so sad. My heart goes out to their parents. If we are hurting can you imagine their hurt," said Santos.

There were moments of silence and then cheers as the president and first lady arrived carrying white roses.

Some in the crowd begged him for change.

"Please help us. Our children are not safe," the crowd pleaded

The Bidens walked around the memorial, stopping at each of the victims' pictures. The faces Santos says she will never forget.

"Every day they would come into the cafeteria and wave at us and said you all have the best food and they would thank us for the food. I am going to miss them," said Santos.

While some people came to pay their respects, others came to have their voices heard.

”We need change governor," voices cried from the crowds

Gov. Greg Abbott was booed by some of the president’s supporters when he arrived.

"Our children don’t deserve this. Our children need help," shouted Ben Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was the one shouting. He grew up in Uvalde. He says he hates this happened in the city he loves but hopes something comes from the pain and the anger.

"I’m not a gun activist, and I’m not against guns completely. I own a firearm to protect my home but there needs to be somewhere in the middle where we can meet and make change," said Gonzalez

Areceli Villapondo drove from Fort Worth and fears nothing will change.

”A lot of people say why, why, why but so what the only thing we can say is God help us," said Villapando.