LIVE NOW: Will Pete Arredondo be fired? His fate will be determined at tonight's special meeting

Uvalde CISD parents want Police Chief Pete Arredondo fired. On Wednesday, the district is holding a special meeting to determine his fate.

UVALDE, Texas — It has been three months since the tragic shooting in Uvalde that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

On Wednesday, the school district's police chief could learn his fate. It's a meeting that parents of the victims said was long overdue.

If he's fired, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo will become the first officer to lose their job in the wake of the response to the shooting.

It's the only item on the agenda at Wednesday night's special meeting at the Uvalde High School auditorium. The board will hear public comments at the meeting. After that, they'll go into a closed special session and discuss their options with the city attorney.

Ahead of the meeting, the attorney for Arredondo released a 17-page statement that said the handling of the shooting has turned into a blame game and the only person responsible is the shooter himself. The attorney also claims that Arredondo and several officers were completely unaware of any occupants in the room with the shooter.

"If the school district would have prioritized Chief Arredondo's request over a year prior to the incident, for key-card locks, better fencing, better training and more equipment, it could have been different," the statement read.

Read the statement in full below:

Family members of the victims have been calling for accountability in the aftermath of the tragedy. Some have called for Arredondo to be fired since it happened. There have been two previous times when the school board was set to consider Arredondo's future, but both were postponed. He has been on administrative leave since June.

In May, Arredondo was elected to Uvalde City Council. After the shooting, in July, he resigned from the position.

Arredondo has faced a lot of scrutiny over how he handled the response to the shooter, for failing to take charge of the scene and for not breaching the classroom door sooner.

The long process has taken a toll on the families of the victims.

Uziyah Garcia was killed in the shooting. His guardian, Nikki Cross, is one of the many calling for Arredondo to be fired.

"We want Pete fired. We don’t want him in the school district ... any school district," Cross said. "I am not attacking Pete’s personal character. I don’t know the man on that level. That day he didn’t do his job. It’s as simple as that. I don’t want any other children endangered because of that. We haven’t solely targeted Pete, he was just our first because he was the chief. In reality, anybody who was in that hallway could have made the decision to move forward, go in without him, they didn’t."

Rogelio Torres also died in the shooting. His mother is also calling for Arredondo to be fired.

"He did not save our kids ... and thinking of that ... going into another school it will probably happen again. We don’t know. We don’t want that to happen again with another school," Orta said.