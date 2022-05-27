Mother of a teenage gunman who shot and killed 21 people speaks out

Adriana Martínez Reyes was emotional during her first public comments since the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead in Uvalde.

The mother of a teenage gunman who shot and killed 21 people at a Texas elementary school is apologizing on behalf of her son and begging victims to forgive her.

Salvador Ramos legally purchased two guns in the days before the attack at Robb Elementary School.

His mother remains distraught over the tragedy.

She says: "I have no words. I have no words to say because I don't know what he was thinking. He had his reasons for doing what he did. And please don't judge him. I just want ... To the innocent children who died, forgive me..."

She also addressed families of the victims.

"Forgive me, forgive my son. He had his reasons," she says.