'Focus on the proper training' | Law enforcement, schools must take active shooter response classes, Abbott says

Gov. Abbott also requested ALERRT provide an after-action debrief of the shooting at Uvalde once the investigation is complete.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas State University's Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair on Monday, instructing the start of the "Advance Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training," also known as ALERRT.

Dr. Blair has helped lead Texas State's "nationally recognized active shooter training," working with more than 200,000 first responders across the nation.

The governor wants ALERRT to provide training programs to all school districts across Texas. It's designed to equip first responders with effective strategies to respond to active attack events.

“An important part of these prevention efforts must focus on the proper training of law enforcement and school administrators on how to respond when they face the threat of an active shooter on their campus," the letter reads.

Gov. Abbott also requested ALERRT provide an after-action debrief of the shooting at Uvalde once the investigation is complete. You can read the full letter here.

The community also wants answers following the May 24 shooting rampage. Shifting details on the timeline of the shooting only deepen the heartbreak.

On Saturday, Senator Roland Gutierrez claimed officers had enough resources to attack the gunman.

"You're gonna find out soon enough that there was enough man power to go into that room and do the job that needed to be done," he said.