Friends of Robb Elementary shooting survivor set up lemonade stand to raise money for her recovery

Fourth grader Mayah Zamora is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries. Her friends have raised more than $5,000 so far.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Drive into Uvalde, and it doesn’t take long to find the love people in this town have for each other.

“Uvalde Strong” and “Prayers for Uvalde” are still seen on the windows of businesses left and right.

Thursday afternoon, in the parking lot of the Baptist Temple Church, a group of friends set up a lemonade stand.

Right now in Uvalde, a typical lemonade stand can easily be so much more. This one in particular, was all for 10-year-old Mayah Zamora and her family. Mayah survived the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24th. Her friends tell us she is doing better, but still has a long road to recovery.

In a Facebook update, Mayah's family said she had her first meal this week. The posts goes on to say "she's making more and more progress every day and she's not done yet."

Her family also called Mayah a miracle, given her injuries and the progress she's made so far. "She's fighting through pain you can't imagine, and she's not just fighting for herself. She's fighting for her family....for her peers....for those who've fallen...and the families of those who've fallen," the Facebook post said.

“We just decided to get together for her family you know, do something for her, show our support and love to them,” said Pilar Newberry, who has a daughter on the same softball team as Mayah.

Newberry’s daughter, Victoria, said Mayah “would smile all the time, when she would go bat, when she would be catching, practices, every time I would look at her and see that she would be smiling.”

Her friends say Mayah is a great athlete with a kind heart, and might just be the nicest person they know.

Mayah’s teammate Briella said “She would always support us whenever were at a game and whenever we’re sad she would say, 'you’ll do good next time.'”

Newberry said they saw a lot of support from the community on Thursday, including from law enforcement officers all over Texas.

Relatives of those who lost their lives in the shooting also came by to show their support.

“If it weren’t for God, we wouldn’t be strong enough to be here for our children,” Newberry said. “With God and with the love of the support we’ve gotten from all over the world and our community just coming together as one.”

Mayah’s family set up a GoFundMe for those willing to donate towards her recovery.

Pilar said they still don’t know when she will be released from the hospital.