Former Robb Elementary students welcomed at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde, principal talks security upgrades

The majority of new enrollees at Sacred Heart previously attended Robb Elementary School, according to Principal Joseph Olan.

UVALDE, Texas — Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde opened its doors on Monday morning to more than 100 students, including children who once attended Robb Elementary.

“Schools need to be beacons of hope,” said Joseph Olan, principal of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde.

At least a dozen students from Robb Elementary have enrolled at Sacred Heart following the May 24 mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

“At this time, I couldn’t tell you exactly the number from Robb. I just know it’s significant and is probably the majority of our new students,” Olan said.

The first day of school for students, families and staff began with Mass with Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, followed by the celebration of a newly renovated cafeteria and activity center.

More than $1.5 million in contributions from several donors has gone toward helping families fund tuition for their children, and enhancing school security.

Sacred Heart installed 8-foot steel fencing around the campus and implemented a main entrance security verification system. Windows are also on track to receive major upgrades.

“In September, we will be getting ballistic-grade windows and steel-frames reinforced doors and windows across the proximity so these coverings will protect our school. We are very secure,” Olan said. “We do know that the Uvalde police, they will be stepping up patrols during the school day around the school. So that will also help.”

Olan hopes the safety improvements reduce anxiety and fear among Sacred Heart families, all while keeping “Uvalde Strong.”

“We’re doing a lot of outreach for families in the community. Moving forward in this year, I just really feel people need to witness the difference," Olan said. "Witnessing the difference here at Sacred Heart, you will truly come away knowing that these students are not just safe, but they have God at the center of their lives. We build a strong academic foundation off of that," Olan said.

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Uvalde is still accepting new students.