DPS director confronted about report that he said no one would lose their jobs over Uvalde

This week, five troopers were being investigated, including two suspended.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The state investigation into the law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting is still ongoing.

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Steve McCraw, was recently confronted by CNN's Shimon Prokupecz with questions about whether he changed his mind about firing troopers for lack of action in Uvalde.

CNN reports that during an internal meeting, McCraw told law enforcement no one would lose their jobs, following the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

But when confronted about it, McCraw told CNN he never said that.

"You're denying that you said that," Prokupecz asked

"Yeah," McCraw responded.

McGraw said DPS regional director Victor Escalon will not be fired but says he was misquoted on the possibility of other firings.

Some action has been taken already against some of the DPS officers who responded to the school shooting.

Right now, five DPS troopers are under investigation for their actions that day at Robb Elementary. Two of them have been suspended.

None of them have been publically identified.