Members of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado gather on an empty slab to celebrate resurrection Sunday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALADO, Texas — Across the country many gathered for Easter Sunday celebrations and services, including two churches in Salado that don't have a building to gather in after a violent EF 3 tornado wrecked havoc last Tuesday.

But as they proved today, they don't need a building, they have their faith and nothing is stopping that.

All that's left here where First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado used to stand is a cross that was in the foyer and also the foundation.

"The foundation is still here, but the true foundation is the people," said Pastor Donnie Jackson.

For the first time since a tornado destroyed the church building, members of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church gathered Sunday morning for Easter services.

"Yeah, we had a storm tear down the church building and I'm gonna tell you something -- it's made the church even stronger," Jackson said.

Surrounded by destruction as they sing hymns and say their prayers, but as 11-year-old Asa Goodin says, their faith is stronger.

"Nothing is going to stop church from happening; it's always going to happen," he said.

The Goodin family, along with hundreds of others, met on a slab of concrete where the church walls once stood.

They sat in foldable chairs and some even brought their own lawn chairs.

They also had no hymn books, but were able to sing most of their hymns by memory.

HAPPENING NOW: Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado is having their Easter Sunday service on what’s left of their building - a foundation. The message from the congregation - the church is the people, not the building, and they will rejoice. @6NewsCTX #Easter #salado pic.twitter.com/t7mz7WNxhk — Baylee Bates (@BayleeBatesNews) April 17, 2022

Jackson says Sunday's Easter service happened exactly where it was supposed to.

"I had no doubt in my mind that this is where God wanted us to have it," he adeed. "This is where the healing starts, the rebuilding -- not just of the building, but even of the people. It starts right here."

They gathered right in front of the cross, one of the few items left untouched by the storm.

"Everything almost in this building was destroyed, yet some of the most fragile things survived," Jackson said.

A couple bibles, an offering box and a plate with a hopeful message.

The plate read, "God be with us as we walk each mile. Our life has a purpose, and it is all worthwhile."

On Easter Sunday, church members gather to celebrate resurrection, but for First Cedar Valley Baptist Church it's about so much more.

"That building means nothing compared to the cross and what he did for us," Jackson told the crowd Sunday morning.

With the help from above, members of First Cedar Valley Baptist Church will continue rejoicing.

"Immediately this building is going to be resurrected to the house of God," Jackson said.

As the foundation, the people, keep their faith.

The location of the future services remains unknown for First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, but officials say they will continue.

A GoFundMe for the church and it's cemetery has been created as they look to rebuild. You can donate here.