LIVE UPDATES: What's happening in Day 8 of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial?

AUSTIN, Texas — The impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton saw a flurry of activity Wednesday. But none of it resulted in much, as Paxton's alleged mistress was called to testify but ultimately did not, and lengthy sidebars and breaks to discuss evidence and testimony delayed much of the proceeding.

Now, on Thursday, the court resumes at 9 a.m., with Paxton's lawyers calling their first witness to the stand.

The prosecuting attorneys, led by Rusty Hardin, rested their case, only for Hardin to say he did so by accident without allowing Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee further cross-examination of a witness.

Buzbee said he'd just recall the witness on his own, and Patrick accepted the prosecution's rest.

And so that's where Thursday began, with Buzbee and the Paxton team set to question their first witnesses.

How much time is left in the trial?

The rules of the trial allotted 24 hours to each side for questioning witnesses. As of Thursday morning, Paxton's lawyers had eight hours and 38 minutes remaining, and the prosecution had two hours and 34 minutes remaining.

While Wednesday's session went past 6:30 p.m., much of the time was spent on sidebars and discussions over evidence and testimony. So not much time came off the clock -- about three hours from the prosecution's and about an hour from the defense's time.

Republican "Civil War" if Paxton is convicted?

The Y'all-itics team sat down with Texas GOP chairman Matt Rinaldi for his take on the trial and what could happen within the party if Paxton is convicted. Here's the podcast and article, via WFAA's Michael McCardel:

As time runs out on the Ken Paxton impeachment trial in Austin, there is bad blood brewing within the Texas GOP.

The chairman of the Republican Party of Texas was blunt in his assessment of what happens to his party if the suspended Attorney General is removed from office.

“I honestly think you’re gonna see an all-out Republican civil war over the next few months if he is convicted,” Matt Rinaldi told us on Y’all-itics.

The impeachment trial could also lead to a season of revenge during the Republican primary next March, as many Republicans in the state House of Representatives who voted for impeachment can expect a challenge.

“I do see many of those members being vulnerable in the next primary and I think Republican voters are very galvanized around this issue,” Rinaldi said.

That Republican Party of Texas could even use its own dollars against some of those Republicans.

Once a county party censures a GOP officeholder, the executive committee of the state party then decides whether to ratify that censure. If they support it, the state party can then spend money against its own members.

There are already county-level censures against House Speaker Dade Phelan and state Representative Andrew Murr, the chair of the House board of impeachment managers who also delivered their opening statement during the Senate trial.

Rinaldi says the executive committee will hold a ratification vote on those soon.

“If they are censured, we can spend money against them as a state party,” he said. “We do not get involved if there is no censure, although I might personally get involved in some of those races.”

Day 7 highlights

Motion for direct verdict withdrawn

After announcing a motion for a direct verdict, Paxton's legal team decided to withdraw the motion shortly before 6:30 p.m.

No explanation was given when Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced the withdrawal.

Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee earlier Wednesday evening announced they were filing the motion for a direct verdict, which would have allowed the senators to vote on whether to throw out all articles of impeachment.

Instead, Paxton's team withdrew the motion and decided to call their first witness to the stand.

But another sidebar discussion with Patrick -- the nature of which remained unclear -- led to Patrick adjourning court for the night shortly before 6:40 p.m.





Hardin rests prosecution's case too early, he says

In what unfolded as an odd moment in court, Rusty Hardin, an attorney prosecuting Paxton for the Texas House, rested the prosecution's case shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Except he did so one step too early, before Paxton's attorneys could have another chance at cross-examination.

Paxton lawyer Tony Buzbee spoke up about it, but said he would just recall the witness, Blake Brickman, instead of do cross-examination.

Hardin then explained that he rested the prosecution's case too early by mistake. But Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick decided to move on and allow Buzbee to recall the witness as part of the defense's case.

Alleged Paxton mistress 'deemed unavailable' to testify

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick shortly before 5 p.m. said Laura Olson, the alleged mistress of Ken Paxton, has been "deemed unavailable" to testify, despite being called to testify in the trial. It was unclear if that meant for Wednesday, or for the rest of the trial, though prosecutors were running out of their allowed time to question witnesses.