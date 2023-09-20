After acquittal, Texas Attorney General sits down with Tucker Carlson for interview

For the first time since his acquittal on impeachment charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton talked about the process.

HOUSTON — For the first time since his acquittal on impeachment charges, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spoke out about the process.

He sat down to talk with former FOX News host Tucker Carlson. The interview was posted on Carlson's X account.

"I truly believe it became very political and I am sitting here because of my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and I was delivered," Paxton said. "It wasn't just about the law. It became political completely and I didn't know how it was going to turn out on the political side."

Paxton's legal issues aren't over. He's expected to be back in a Houston courtroom in October as he continues to battle securities fraud charges. He also faces a separate FBI investigation.

"I think if they could, they'd put me in jail. I don't think they're going to stop. They've realized that this law issue works because there are a lot of judges who are political more than they are following the law so you're exposed," Paxton said.

Watch the full interview between Carlson and Paxton below.

Ep. 25 Liberals like Karl Rove just tried to annihilate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. It didn't work. Paxton just joined us for his first interview since his acquittal. pic.twitter.com/SAJGNN5LXW — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 21, 2023