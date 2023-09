Day 2 of Paxton impeachment trial focused on alleged corruption, affair | Second whistleblower returns Thursday

The second witness of the trial, another whistleblower, took the stand on Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Dramatic testimony took center stage during Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial Wednesday. The trial focuses on corruption allegations, but testimony about an affair Paxton had with another woman was one of the highlights of day 2.

The most dramatic moment of Wednesday's proceedings came when witness Jeff Mateer, Paxton’s former first assistant attorney general, talked about finding out about Paxton’s affair and how that affair was part of an arrangement Paxton had with political donor Nate Paul.

“By that time, I had concluded that by that time Mr. Paxton was engaged in conduct that was immoral, unethical and I had good faith belief that it was illegal,” Mateer said.

Mateer told the jury that the affair was the missing piece that finally explained why Paxton had gotten personally involved in court cases involving Paul, an Austin real estate developer.

During this testimony, you could see Texas Senator Angela Paxton, Ken Paxton’s wife, paying attention and not changing her expression much, but she was taking diligent notes. She’s been doing that throughout the entire trial so far. While she’s a member of the jury, she will not be able to vote at the end.

After Mateer, another whistleblower, Ryan Bangert, took the stand.

With this witness, prosecutors went further into just how far Paxton was going to help Paul. One issue was Paxton going against the opinion of his staff on the issue of foreclosure lawsuits during the pandemic and pressuring them to go with a decision that would benefit Paul.

“He was acting like a man with a gun to his head,” Bangert testified.

“In what way?” attorney Rusty Hardin asked.

“Anxious. Desperate,” Bangert said. “Urging me to get this out as quickly as humanly possible.”

Paxton’s team is pushing back by trying to discredit how the whistleblowers perceived Paxton’s actions. The witnesses said Paxton was acting desperate or erratic, but defense attorneys say that was speculation. They also claimed Paul’s political donations to Paxton were so small as to not have a major effect on the attorney general. It’s likely this is going to be a common theme throughout the trial.

Bangert’s testimony continues Thursday morning before attorneys go on to other witnesses.

Significance of alleged affair

While Paxton can’t be charged for having an extramarital affair, some of the articles of impeachment stem from crimes he’s accused of committing related to his alleged mistress.

That includes article 9, which is constitutional bribery. Paxton is accused of benefitting from Paul’s decision to hire the woman Paxton was allegedly having an affair with.

Next is article 19, which accuses Paxton of engaging in private and public misconduct, like an affair, indicating he is unfit for office.

Finally, article 20 is abuse of public trust. It accuses Paxton of undermining the lawful operation of the Texas government by using his official powers and obstructing justice. It also says he involved the AG’s office in a scandal harming the public’s confidence in the state government.