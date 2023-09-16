Here's how each senator voted on the 16 articles of impeachment for Attorney General Ken Paxton

AUSTIN, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted on all 16 articles of impeachment after a two-week trial in Austin. One by one, Texas senators voted on each article with 21 "yea" votes needed to convict.
Only two Republican senators voted "yea" on any of the articles, District 3 Sen. Robert Nichols who represents part of East Texas, including Montgomery County and District 8 Sen. Kelly Hancock who represents part of North Texas. The rest of the Republicans voted nay on every article.
The Democrats also voted along party lines on several articles but some voted to acquit on a couple of them.
First, here are the articles that senators voted on Saturday and what the vote count was.
- Article 1
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 2
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 3
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 4
- 2 yeas
- 28 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 5
- 13 yeas
- 17 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 6
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 7
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 8
- 8 yeas
- 22 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 9
- 12 yeas
- 18 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 10
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 15
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 16
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 17
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 18
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 19
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result - Acquitted
- Article 20
- 14 yeas
- 16 nays
- Result – Acquitted
Below is an interactive on how each senator voted, along with their party.
Before the trial started, six Republican senators voted to dismiss all articles of impeachment. Lois Kolkhorst, Paul Bettencourt, Brandon Creighton, Tan Parker, Bob Hall and Donna Campbell were the conservative minority who voted that the Senate lacked the evidence to proceed.