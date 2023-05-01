All four suspects charged in connection to after-prom party shooting now in Jasper County Jail custody

The suspects face multiple felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The four suspects charged in connection with an after-prom party shooting that left 11 teenagers injured are now all in the Jasper County Jail.

The shooting took place Sunday, April 23, 2023 at an after-prom party at a residence north of Jasper on County Road 263, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release

Deputies responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the home. While at first it was believed that nine teenagers were injured, officials later confirmed there were 11 teenage victims.

Eight of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further treatment, according to the release.

Two of the victims went to the hospital the day after the shooting took place.

All of their wounds were not life-threatening. Those charged in connection with the shooting are:

Cheston Hartsfield, 19, of Newton

Tracy Hickman, 19, of Newton

Cameron Hartsfield 18, of Newton

Tyler Porter, 19, of Newton

Cheston Hartsfield and Tracy Hickman were previously in custody in Beauregard Parish after being arrested in Louisiana. Cameron Hartsfield was arrested by Woodville Police in Tyler County, and Tyler Porter was arrested by Newton County deputies in the county.

All four suspects are now in the Jasper County Jail, Jasper County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Karli Cherry confirmed with 12News.

Investigators believe a dispute between rival groups may have come to a head in Jasper County and led to a shooting that left 11 teenagers injured.

“These individuals drove by in a car and started firing from them or at them,” Jasper Police Department Lt. Garrett Foster said.

The suspects face multiple felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized criminal activity, which is a first-degree felony.

Jasper Police and the sheriff’s office believe the suspects had a dispute with a rival group.

"Not accidental,” Sheriff Mitchell Newman said. “They've been lots going on for months between these two groups of young men, not only in our county, but in Newton County too and it finally came to a head over here."

Police believe a 9mm caliber pistol was used and said physical evidence ties all four suspects to the prom party shooting and another, just 10 miles down the road the same night.

“Left the prom party obviously and came down to inside the city and committed another aggravated assault with weapons and shot at some individuals," lt. Foster said.

The second shooting happened in Jasper on Valley Drive, just off Bevil Loop, and went down Highway 190 toward Newton. Public Information Officer Karli Cherry told 12News that a white sedan seen at the after-prom party was involved in the second shooting.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark told 12News they found two cars from the second shooting abandoned in Jasper County.

Those vehicles are being processed. Investigators are looking for more suspects and more victims.

