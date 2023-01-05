Police arrest one, looking for another they say were involved in shootout following prom party shooting

Jasper Police say additional suspects may have been involved in the shooting.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — One man has been arrested and police in Jasper are looking for another who they say were involved in a shootout in the city a few miles from where 11 teens were wounded at a prom party in April.

Jaquise Tayshun Bell , 19, of Jasper was arrested after turning himself in at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office according to a news release from the Jasper Police Department.

Police say that just after midnight on April 23, 2023, in Jasper, along Bevil Loop near Valley Drive, Bell or the other suspect exchanged gunfire with the four men arrested last week in the prom party shooting.

The name of the second suspect is not being released yet pending formal charges according to police.

He has not yet been taken into custody police said in the release.

Currently Bell has been charged with failure to report a felony, which is a class A misdemeanor and could face additional charges in the shooting police said.

Police say that additional suspects may have been involved in the shooting which they are continuing to investigate.

The four suspects previously charged in connection with the after-prom party shooting that are now all in the Jasper County Jail.

Those charged in connection with the shooting are:

Cheston Hartsfield, 19, of Newton

Tracy Hickman, 19, of Newton

Cameron Hartsfield 18, of Newton

Tyler Porter, 19, of Newton

Jasper County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Karli Cherry told 12News Cameron Hartsfield and Tyler Porter are both charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of engaging in organized criminal activity. Bond are being held in the Jasper County Jail on $4 million bonds.

The bonds and charges for Cheston Hartsfield and Tracy Hickman have not yet been set. The two were previously being held in thee Beauregard Parish after being arrested in Louisiana.

Cameron Hartsfield was arrested by Woodville Police in Tyler County, and Tyler Porter was arrested by Newton County deputies in the county.

The shooting took place Sunday, April 23, 2023 at an after-prom party at a residence north of Jasper on County Road 263, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.

Deputies responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the home. While at first it was believed that nine teenagers were injured, officials later confirmed there were 11 teenage victims.

Ten of the victims were injured by gunfire, and one was injured while fleeing.

Eight of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further treatment, according to the release.

Two of the victims went to the hospital the day after the shooting took place. All of their wounds were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe a dispute between rival groups may have come to a head in Jasper County and led to the shooting.

"Not accidental,” Sheriff Mitchell Newman said. “They've been lots going on for months between these two groups of young men, not only in our county, but in Newton County too and it finally came to a head over here."

When asked if the shooting could be classified as accidental, officials said no.

“These individuals drove by in a car and started firing from them or at them,” Jasper Police Department Lt. Garrett Foster said.

Police believe a 9mm caliber pistol was used and said physical evidence ties all four suspects to the prom party shooting and another, just 10 miles down the road the same night.

“Left the prom party obviously and came down to inside the city and committed another aggravated assault with weapons and shot at some individuals," lt. Foster said.

The second shooting happened in Jasper on Valley Drive, just off Bevil Loop, and went down Highway 190 toward Newton. Public Information Officer Karli Cherry told 12News that a white sedan seen at the after-prom party was involved in the second shooting.

Deputies believe the sedan is a Pontiac.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark told 12News they found two cars from the second shooting abandoned in Jasper County.

Those vehicles are being processed. Investigators are looking for more suspects and more victims.

