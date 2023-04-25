Jasper County Sheriff's Office holding press conference surrounding after-prom party shooting that left 9 teens injured

Deputies believe about 250 teens from Jasper and Kirbyville were at the party when the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference surrounding the investigation into an after-prom party shooting that left nine teens wounded early Sunday morning.

The press conference takes place Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Sheriff Mitchel Newman Communications Center at 923 Lela Street in Jasper.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired in an April 24, 2023 newscast.)

Deputies believe about 250 teens from Jasper and Kirbyville were at the party north of Jasper on County Road 263 when the shooting happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 23, 2023. Both schools held proms on Saturday night.

"What was supposed to be the most wonderful night of these kids' life greatly affected them and it will be something they never forgot, in not a positive way," Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karli Cherry previously told 12News.

Several of the wounded were former and current Jasper High School students, according to Jasper ISD superintendent John Seybold in a letter to parents on Sunday.

In addition to added security at the high school this week, the district is providing counselors to all students across the entire district he said in the letter.

The district has also made arrangements for counselors to be available to parents of students Seybold said.

A home and a parked vehicle that were struck by gunfire in the City of Jasper, about five miles away, sometime early Sunday may be connected to the shooting at the party, Cherry previously told 12News.

The vehicles involved in the shooting in the city were also at the party on County Road 263 Cherry said. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Shana Clark told 12News they found two cars from the second shooting abandoned in Jasper County.

Those vehicles are being processed.

In the second shooting Jasper Police say that bullets hit a home and a vehicle in the area of Bevil Loop and Valley Dr. The homeowner found the bullet holes after he woke up and then called police.

Jasper Police investigators say they believe that two or more vehicles were chasing each other on Bevil Loop as the occupants exchanged gunfire. No one was injured police said in a Monday morning news release.

There are no official suspects at this time but Jasper County investigators are busy Monday following leads in the after-prom shooting Cherry said Monday afternoon.

"I will say that most of the people that we've talked to have been very cooperative," Cherry said of witnesses that investigators are talking to.

"They want the investigation to come full circle and they are working very well with us right now," she said.

Deputies said on Sunday that they had "persons of interest" they want to speak to about the shooting.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.