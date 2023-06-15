Jasper County Grand Jury indicts 6 men in connection with prom party shooting, shootout nearby on same night

Investigators believe a dispute between rival groups may have led to the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Grand Jury has indicted six suspects in connection to the shooting that took place at a prom after-party and another shooting nearby on the same night.

The after-prom party shooting happened on April 23, 2023 outside the city limits of Jasper on County Road 263 in Jasper County. This shooting left 11 teens wounded.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has six suspects in custody connected to the after-prom party shooting.

Those indicted in connection with the prom party shooting are:

Cheston Hartsfield, 19, of Newton

Tracy Hickman, 19, of Newton

Cameron Hartsfield 18, of Newton

Tyler Porter, 19, of Newton

All four of the after-prom party shooting suspects have been indicted on charges of "engaging in organized criminal activity of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon" from the county.

They are also facing "engaging in organized criminal activity" charges from the city connected to the shootout in Jasper.

Deputies release mugshots of four suspects in after-prom party shooting north of Jasper 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

A three suspects were also indicted in connection to a shooting that happened five miles away from where the after-prom party shooting occurred in the county.

The shootout happened in Jasper on Valley Drive, just off Bevil Loop, and went down Highway 190 toward Newton.

Those indicted in connection with the Bevil Loop shooting:

Jacquis Tayshun Bell, 19, of Jasper

Elias Brumley, 22, of Jasper

Bell and Brumley have been indicted on charges of "engaging in organized criminal activity of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon."

Terrien Shayveon Collins, 21, of Newton has been charged with failure to report a felony, which is a class A misdemeanor.

A white sedan seen at the after-prom party shooting was involved in the shootout in the city of Jasper the sheriff's office told 12News.

The after-prom party shooting happened outside the city limits of Jasper on County Road 263 in Jasper County.

While at first it was believed that nine teenagers were injured, officials later confirmed there were 11 teenage victims.

Eight of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further treatment, according to the release.

Two of the victims went to the hospital the day after the shooting took place. Ten of the victims were injured by gunfire, and one was injured while fleeing.

All of their wounds were not life-threatening.

Investigators believe a dispute between rival groups may have led to the shooting.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.