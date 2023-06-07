Deputies make another arrest connected to after-prom party shooting near Jasper

Investigators believe a dispute between rival groups may have led to the shooting.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Jasper County Deputies have arrested another suspect in connection with an after-prom party shooting that left 11 teens wounded in April.

Deputies are not yet releasing the name of the latest person to be arrested, according to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan.

In May the sheriff's reported that they were looking for two "persons of interest" in the shooting.

It is unclear currently if the person arrested is one of those "persons of interest."

The sheriff's office said in May that they were meeting daily about the case and working closely with Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle.

Investigators believe a dispute between rival groups may have led to the shooting.

The shooting took place Sunday, April 23, 2023 at an after-prom party at a residence north of Jasper on County Road 263, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release

Deputies responded to a disturbance with shots fired at the home. While at first it was believed that nine teenagers were injured, officials later confirmed there were 11 teenage victims.

Eight of the victims were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital by personal vehicles, and some were transferred to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for further treatment, according to the release.

Two of the victims went to the hospital the day after the shooting took place. Ten of the victims were injured by gunfire, and one was injured while fleeing.

All of their wounds were not life-threatening.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has four suspects in custody. Those charged in connection with the shooting are:

Cheston Hartsfield, 19, of Newton

Tracy Hickman, 19, of Newton

Cameron Hartsfield 18, of Newton

Tyler Porter, 19, of Newton

The suspects face multiple felony charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony, and engaging in organized criminal activity, which is a first-degree felony.

In May the Jasper Police Department arrested two men in connection with a shootout that happed several miles away from the after-prom party in the City of Jasper.

Terrien Shayveon Collins, 21, and Jacquis Tayshun Bell, 19, both turned themselves in to Jasper Police.

Bell was charged with deadly conduct, a third degree felony and aggravated assault, a second degree felony

Collins has been charged with failure to report a felony, which is a class A misdemeanor.

Jasper Police and the sheriff’s office believe the suspects had a dispute with a rival group.

"Not accidental,” Sheriff Mitchell Newman said. “They've been lots going on for months between these two groups of young men, not only in our county, but in Newton County too and it finally came to a head over here."

Police believe a 9mm caliber pistol was used and said physical evidence ties all four suspects to the prom party shooting and another, just 10 miles down the road the same night.

“Left the prom party obviously and came down to inside the city and committed another aggravated assault with weapons and shot at some individuals," lt. Foster said.

The second shooting happened in Jasper on Valley Drive, just off Bevil Loop, and went down Highway 190 toward Newton. Public Information Officer Karli Cherry told 12News that a white sedan seen at the after-prom party was involved in the second shooting.

“These individuals drove by in a car and started firing from them or at them,” Jasper Police Department Lt. Garrett Foster said.

