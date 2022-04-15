x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Special Reports

Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Salado Saturday, to hold news conference

6 News will be livestreaming the governor's news conference on our website, app, YouTube page and Roku and FireStick channels.

SALADO, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Salado Saturday morning, according to Texas Rep. Hugh Shine's office.

Shine's office said the governor will also be holding a news conference at Salado Fire Station 2 at 10:30 a.m. before heading to First Cedar Valley Baptist Church. He will be joined by Shine and Rep. Brad Buckley, Shine's office added.

Abbott's visit comes days after the city was struck by an EF-3 tornado on Tuesday. A total of 76 structures, including 61 homes and two churches, were damaged from the twister's 165 mph windspeed, according to Bell County officials.

RELATED: Update: 13 more structures damaged by Salado tornado, upping total to 76

On Thursday, Abbott declared a disaster declaration for both Bell and Williamson Counties due to the destructive tornado, which the National Weather Service said traveled a little over 13 miles in Bell County.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for Bell and Williamson Counties

No other details about Abbott's visit were released.

6 News will be livestreaming the governor's news conference on our website, app, YouTube page and Roku and FireStick channels.

Photos: Damage caused by tornado in Salado

1 / 21

Watch 6 News' coverage on the Salado Tornado below.

More Videos

In Other News

Southeast Texas teen working alongside Gov. Abbott, 1st commitee meeting on May 6th