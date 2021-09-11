Ezra Blount, 9-year-old severely injured at Astroworld Festival, has died, family attorney says

Ezra had been on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma at Texas Children's Hospital since he was injured during the Travis Scott show on Nov. 5.

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy who had been fighting for his life after being injured during the Travis Scott show at Astroworld Festival has died, the family's attorney confirmed Sunday night.

Ezra Blount had been on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma at Texas Children’s Hospital since he was injured. He suffered severe injuries during the crowd surge on the night of Nov. 5, according to his grandmother, Tericia Blount.

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family, sent the following statement:

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra Blount is the 10th person to die from injuries sustained during Scott's performance at Astroworld Festival.

Photos shared by the family showed Ezra and his father, Treston Blount, at the festival before the chaos that led to the deaths of nine other young people.

Editor's note: The video attached to the top of this article is from a report on Nov. 9.

Ezra's aunt said the boy was an outgoing performer who loves to sing and dance. Travis Scott is his favorite rapper so his dad took him to the concert.

"They were expecting to come and have a good time with each other, bond as father and son," Ezra's grandfather, Bernon Blount, said.

Treston Blount said he was carrying Ezra on his shoulders when the crowd began to surge towards the stage during Scott’s performance.

"I began to be crushed until I couldn't breathe. I passed out and I woke up my son was gone," Treston Blount said on his GoFundMe page.

The frantic family called hospitals until they found him. Texas Children's had listed him as a "John Doe" because they hadn't been able to identify him.

Based on the injuries, Treston Blount said he believes his son was trampled by the crowd.

Ezra’s family has retained attorney Ben Crump his co-counsel of Alex and Bob Hilliard to represent them in any legal action as a result of the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival.

Here's a link to the GoFundMe page that the family set up to cover expenses.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted about Ezra's death, expressing his condolences for the boy and his family.