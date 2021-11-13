Brianna Rodriguez, Heights HS junior killed in Astroworld tragedy, remembered in funeral

Dozens of people showed up wearing the 16-year-old 'Red Coats' dancer's favorite colors, pink and white.

HOUSTON — One of the nine victims who died in the Astroworld Festival tragedy was remembered Saturday at a funeral service.

Brianna Rodriguez died during Travis Scott’s concert on Nov. 5.

Dozens of people in their pink and white showed up at the La Paz funeral home. That was requested by Brianna’s family because those were her favorite colors.

Brianna was a junior at Houston ISD's Heights High School. She was known for her love of dance and was in her third year with the school’s award-winning dance team, the “Red Coats.”

It was emotional outside the funeral home. Family, friends and classmates consoled one another, wiping tears as they headed inside.

"Our hearts are broken, but our souls have been touched," Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee said outside the church. "In that funeral home, there are a lot of people. [Brianna] means peace. There's a mother and a father in the family, and there's a story to be told about Brianna, and I want that story to be told."

Lee shed light on Brianna’s family’s continued pain.

“They want their daughter back,” Lee said. “This warm and loving family ... the brother and sister ... and you know that Brianna was the center part of their lives."

.@SheliaJacksonl1 shares insight from inside Brianna Rodriguez funeral.



She says classmates, family, and community members told stories of the bright light Brianna was. @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/FIvM3uKmSO — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) November 13, 2021

Classmates described her as someone who never failed to put a smile on someone’s face.

One of Brianna’s family members posted on Facebook Friday night, asking everyone in the City of Houston to wear pink and white today honoring the 16-year-old’s life.

Among those in pink and white was 17-year-old Xavier Neal.

Neal, also a student at HeightsHS, was with Brianna at the concert.

“Everything she did was nice, good, amazing, like, 100% of the time,” he said.

Brianna was a ray of sunshine that touched many people.