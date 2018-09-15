Bursts of heavy rain did not disperse dozens of marchers on Friday night who were protesting the killing of Botham Jean.

The group briefly closed part of Interstate 30 downtown before moving off the roadway and taking to the streets of Dallas.

Protesters had started marching at the Dallas Police Department on South Lamar Street and then headed north, toward downtown. As protesters crossed Lamar over I-30, a small group of protesters shut down the westbound lanes of the freeway, blocking traffic with their cars.

The protesters, who were carrying American flags, then joined hands, forming a line across the highway. Police responded, and the protesters drove away after about 15 minutes, clearing up the traffic backup.

Meanwhile, most of the protesters continued into downtown, shouting “Botham Jean” as they walked through the Greyhound bus station, down Commerce Street past the Adolphus Hotel and to the Dallas Morning News, where they gathered outside.

The protesters also gathered outside of the FOX 4 and WFAA news buildings in downtown, upset after news reports revealed that investigators found a small amount of marijuana in Jean’s apartment when they executed a search warrant.

Jean was shot to death in his own apartment at South Side Flats last Thursday night by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, 30.

She is said to have mistakenly entered his apartment, thinking it was hers, which is one floor below. Guyger told investigators that she thought he was a burglar in her apartment when she drew her pistol and fired hitting him twice in the chest.

The Texas Rangers charged her with manslaughter on Sunday.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Jean’s family, said the Dallas police department is "besmirching [Botham's] character” by collecting items, Merritt suggested, which had nothing to do with Jean’s killing.

Dallas police closed streets as the protesters marched peacefully.

No one was immediately detained or arrested during the demonstration.

