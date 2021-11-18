"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk," he said.

HOUSTON — San Antonio attorney Thomas J. Henry says he's representing nearly 300 people in a massive $2 billion lawsuit following the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 people dead and hundreds injured.

The lawsuit includes the following defendants:

Travis Scott

Drake (Under his given name Aubrey Drake Graham)

Apple Music

Live Nation

NRG Stadium

"The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk," Henry said in a statement Thursday.

'Cannot happen again'

The well-known personal injury attorney said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of 282 concertgoers, and at least 120 other alleged victims have contacted his firm.

"My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again."

Several other powerhouse attorneys have been hired to represent the families of those who died, and other victims who say they were injured and traumatized.

$750 million lawsuit by Tony Buzbee

Earlier this week, Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit that also names headliner Travis Scott, Drake, Epic Records and Apple Music. Live Nation and even the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation, among many others.

"This concert was doomed from the beginning," Buzbee said. "It was doomed before they filed their operations plan."

Legal experts said enormous lawsuits like these are expected with a tragedy of this magnitude.

"I'm not shocked. The judgments in these types of cases can be astronomical," UH Law Center Professor Meredith Duncan told KHOU 11.

Buzbee's suit alleges gross negligence and cites the Houston Fire Department's own incident logs to showcase the spiraling situation at the concert and repeated failed attempts to stop it before people were killed.

"You can predict something very bad is going to happen by reading the entries earlier in the day," Buzbee said. "We got to figure out a way to make sure this doesn't happen again."

The stack of lawsuits is expected to keep growing in the days and weeks to come.