Texas Army National Guard soldier missing following mission-related incident

TEXAS, USA — A Texas Army National Guard soldier assigned to Operation Lone Star has gone missing along the river during a mission-related incident, the Texas Military Department says.

The soldier went missing on Friday in Eagle Pass. Authorities are continuing to search for them.

"We are aware of reports of a fatality, although those reports are inaccurate," the release says.

Around 4 p.m. Governor Greg Abbott tweeted that his office is doing what it can to assist with the search.

My office continues to work with the Texas National Guard and other law enforcement agencies as they search for the missing soldier in Eagle Pass.



Updates will be provided as additional details become available. pic.twitter.com/AN9UNuHrQo — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 22, 2022

The Texas Military Department, Texas DPS and Border Patrol are working to find the soldier. No information has been provided on the migrants who were in the river.