Several dead after van full of migrants crashes north of the Texas-Mexico border, authorities say

Authorities said they believed the driver was speeding and didn’t make a curve in the road, causing the driver to lose control and overturn the van.

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — A van full of migrants crashed, killing as many as 10 people in Brooks County, according to local authorities. The county is about 80 miles north of McAllen and the Texas-Mexico border.

According to the Falfurrias Fire department, 10 people were killed. The Brooks County Sheriff also told KENS 5 a dozen others were injured.

Sheriff Benny Martinez said the van was carrying migrants.

These numbers are preliminary, since the investigation into what happened is currently taking place, authorities said.

They said they believed the driver was speeding and didn’t make a curve in the road, causing the driver to lose control and overturn the van.

KENS 5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.