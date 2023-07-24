'Texas will see you in court, Mr. President' | Gov. Abbott sends letter to Biden administration defending buoy barrier on Rio Grande

Abbott argues Texas has the authority to defend the border under both the U.S. and Texas constitutions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden in response to the U.S. Department of Justice threatening to sue Texas over the use of a buoy barrier along the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass.

The letter comes as the clock is winding down for the state as DOJ said they have until 1 p.m. Houston time to commit to removing the barrier or face a legal battle.

Abbott argues Texas has the authority to defend the border under both the U.S. and Texas constitutions. The construction of the floating barrier is part of Abbott’s plan to stop the flow of undocumented migrants.

“If you truly care about human life, you must begin enforcing federal immigration laws,” reads Abbott’s letter. “By doing so, you can help me stop migrants from wagering their lives in the waters of the Rio Grande River. You can also help me save Texans, and indeed all Americans, from deadly drugs like fentanyl, cartel violence, and the horrors of human trafficking. To end the risk that migrants will be harmed crossing the border illegally, you must fully enforce the laws of the United States that prohibit illegal immigration between ports of entry. In the meantime, Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused. Texas will see you in court, Mr. President.”

This all started with the DOJ writing a letter to the governor threatening to file legal action in connection to a 1,000-foot floating barrier positioned in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, earlier this month.

The Department of Justice claims the floating barrier violates federal law, and raises serious humanitarian concerns and public safety risks to people and the environment.

According to the letter from the DOJ, the barrier also might interfere with the federal government’s ability to perform certain duties on that body of water.

The governor said his office has sent the Biden Administration several letters detailing their authority over border control, prior to the placement of this barrier.