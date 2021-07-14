George P. Bush suing Joe Biden, Department of Homeland Security for 'illegally preventing' border wall construction

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush filed a lawsuit in the Southern Texas District Federal Court, McAllen Division, Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for “illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed.”

Bush is suing President Joe Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as a part of the Texas Defense Task Force. The lawsuit was filed in the Southern Texas District Federal Court, McAllen Division, according to a press release.

“Today, on behalf of the people of Texas, I am suing President Biden on grounds that he is illegally preventing the border wall from being constructed,” Bush said at a press conference Wednesday. “The issue here is simple — no man is above the law. And that includes President Biden.”

The lawsuit claims Biden’s proclamation ordering the Secretary of Homeland Security to pause construction on projects on the southern border wall is unauthorized. It says the proclamation “has created a national security, public health, and humanitarian crisis at a scale never before been seen at the border.”

In addition, the lawsuit says these harms are concentrated on a 3,099-acre General Land Office farm where Bush held his press conference Wednesday.

“For four years, Congress allocated more than $5 billion to construct fencing and walls around the Southern border,” Bush said. “Each year, that legislation was signed into law by President Donald Trump. Now, four years after the first funding was signed into law, President Biden has announced that he will simply no longer follow the law and illegally halted all construction to build the wall. This is wrong. This is illegal. And this will not hold up in court.”

Bush formed the Texas Defense Task Force under the General Land Office in 2021. Its purpose is to “identify and fight back against federal overreach” after it claims the Biden Administration used executive actions to threaten the Texas economy and way of life.