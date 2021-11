The media briefing will be held at 10:30 am. Friday at the Juarez- Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection will give an update Friday on the plans to reopen the border to nonessential travel.

The media briefing will be held at 10:30 am. Friday at the Juarez- Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas. Leaders will discuss reopening the land border ports to nonessential travel by fully vaccinated Canada, Mexico residents.