BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans attended a special Christmas mass at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica on Christmas Eve, coming together to celebrate the 'reason for the season.'

Msgr. Jeremiah McGrath told 12News it's important to remember that some are facing difficulty this holiday season.

"It's a time of celebration but it's also a time many people are in stress. So it's a time to basically feel the peace of Christ within their hearts," McGrath said.

He said it's a time to be grateful for God's gift of Jesus.

"It's a time thank almighty God for the gift that he came to come live among us and to teach us how to live with one another," McGrath said.

Julie Artaza came all the way from Katy to be in the area on Christmas Eve. She says she comes this way every year.

"Every Christmas we come out and spend Christmas with my family on Christmas Eve, and then we run back to Katy for Christmas morning," Artaza said.

Msgr. McGrath spent the day leading three services, but there is one thing he wants to make sure his congregation to take away from this Christmas Eve at St. Anythony's.

"Build bridges of love and not walls of hate," McGrath said.

Artaza said she just wants everyone to remember why they're celebrating.

"Jesus is the reason for the season, so we can't forget. A lot of people forget and it's so sad," Artaza said.

