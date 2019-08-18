CHAPEL HILL, Texas — UPDATE: The Smith County Sheriff's Office was contacted Sunday morning around 10 a.m. regarding a missing child.

The child has been identified as 3-year-old Madison Williams.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with the mother and learned she had possibly been missing since 7 a.m.

Smith County deputies immediately began a search of the area of County Road 210 in Chapel Hill and called for additional resources.

The search of the area is still on going with Smith County Investigators, Texas Game Warden, DPS, Texas Rangers, DPS Investigators, DPS Aviation, Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department, ESD 2 and the FBI.

Investigators are doing a door to door check of residence in the area and are questioning family and neighbors.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife scent detecting K-9 is headed to the scene and will be there as needed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 903-566-6600

Smith County Sheriff's Office

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Smith County authorities are searching for a missing child.

According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the child went missing in the Chapel Hill area. They are currently searching the 6400 block of County Road 210.

CBS19 has crews headed to the scene and will continue to update the story as new information becomes available.