NEW ORLEANS — Wake up New Orleans, it’s Mardi Gras!

The Fat Tuesday festivities kicked off early in the morning when the North Side Skull and Bone Gang started their walk through the Treme neighborhood before the sun comes up, wearing costumes that look like skeletons and waking people up to celebrate the day.

The group leaves the Backstreet Cultural Museum at sunrise and goes door-to-door to spread peace on Mardi Gras day.

The tradition is believed to be of African origin and dates back to 1819. Mardi Gras 2019 marks the 200th-year anniversary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.