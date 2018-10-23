PORT ARTHUR — A 49-year-old Port Arthur man was shot multiple times inside a home on the 3100 block of 7th Street near 3rd Avenue according to a Port Arthur Police press release.

The man was shot in his lower body and taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are searching for one suspect believed to be involved.

If you know any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS.

This is a developing story and we will release further information when it gets confirmed.

