SALEM, Ore. -- An Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles clerk was placed on leave last week while officials were investigating a Facebook comment she reportedly made that went viral.

Now Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Thompson said the employee, Lori McAllen, no longer works for the DMV. But he didn't clarify whether she resigned or was fired.

Screen shots of the now-deleted posting show McAllen writing "I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good. It'll save us hard working AMERICAN'S billions of dollars on our taxes!! ;)"

The screen shot has been circulated worldwide via Twitter at #LoriMcAllen.

We're aware of a post that has been rapidly circulating through social channels espousing views offensive & abhorrent to the values of our agency. There is an active investigation into the matter. Thank you to those who have shared your concerns and we take this matter seriously — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) June 20, 2018

Thompson said McAllen's comment about shooting immigrants does not reflect that of any ODOT policy. He described it as "disturbing and hurtful."

An Oregon DMV worker has been placed on leave while she's investigated for reportedly making a Facebook comment that all immigrants should be shot at the border. (Twitter screen grab)

Rollins, Michael

He told The Oregonian that McAllen, who lives in Linn County, was earning $2,883 a month. She had held her DMV position for less than a year.

An employee linked to an offensive Facebook post is on leave while we investigate. We take this matter very seriously and very personally. The comment doesn't reflect our agency values and is disturbing and hurtful. Thank you for your patience as we complete the investigation. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) June 21, 2018

After the Facebook comment surfaced, many were also retweeting a Facebook selfie of her in which she is wearing a DMV badge and writes "Last day of advanced classes at headquarters... Thank you baby Jesus!!! Can't wait to be back at my office with my work family!!!"

"I think you can say whatever you want to say whenever you want to say it," said Laurie Grenya, co-president of HR Answers. "You just have to realize what the potential impact is. If you want to take that risk, you can take that risk.”

"The reality is you’re not just representing forestry, or the department of revenue or the governor’s office. It is government, period,” Grenya said. "I think they, government employees, do have to be extra careful, somewhat because its public information too.”

